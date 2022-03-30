The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:

MISSOULA, Mont. - A student was located on Sentinel High School campus with a replica rifle. Officers located the student outside the school and determined the gun to be an all-black splatter gun with a scope. The student was cooperative with police. There is no threat to the public and based on initial investigation it appears the student was showing the splatter gun to friends before school and had no intention to cause harm to the school.

Missoula Police responded to Sentinel High School at the start of school for a report of a person standing by a vehicle manipulating what the caller described as an “assault rifle.” The SRO on scene initiated a lockdown and multiple officers responded to Sentinel High School. Any threat or potential threat of violence towards our schools are taken very seriously.

Missoula Police understands the enjoyment kids get from replica toy guns, but we would ask all parents to remind their kids not to bring any weapons, toy or otherwise, on to school campuses.

Missoula Police Department would like to thank the caller who saw something concerning and said something.