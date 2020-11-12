MISSOULA -- With holiday break just two weeks away, the University of Montana is reminding students to slow the spread before their journey home.
UM freshman, Riley Stockton, said it been hasn't been the first year of college she was expecting.
"I think that's one of the hardest parts of coming here, I can't go home for a weekend or my parents can't come see me because I have to keep our circles small," Stockton said.
Stockton's already had to quarantine twice, after being listed as a close contact to COVID-19.
"The first month I was here, one of my gals tested positive so I was then sent into a two-week quarantine, by myself, in a random apartment. I had no idea where I was," she said.
Associate Vice President of Communications for the University of Montana, Paula Short, said these efforts have worked.
"The University has been very thoughtful about our COVID response planning and our mitigation planning. Thankfully, we've been able to complete the semester without having to pivot to remote delivery or to substantially alter our operations," Short said.
That's why officials sent students an email, reminding them, in part, to keep their social circles small over the next two weeks.
Stockton has some advice for students who might be unsure about whether or not they want to return to school after break.
"Go find your people. Have your people to keep you grounded when times get tough, you're stressed or you just hate it and your homesick and you just want to leave," Stockton said. "Have that support system so that you have people to go to when you're like "Oh gosh I just can't do this essay, I just want to cry,' because I've done that multiple times," she said.