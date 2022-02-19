MISSOULA, Mont. - With the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in full swing, it's not all about watching documentaries on the big screen, but the work that goes into creating a film. Which is why the festival is bringing back its Teen Documentary Intensive program.
High schoolers from across the state are chosen to come down to the University of Montana's Journalism school to produce their own film.
This year they're doing it in just three days with help from other professionals and gaining hands-on work experience with production equipment.
Big Sky Documentary Film Festival Director of Education and grants manager, Julia Sherman shares this is all aimed to show teens the hard work and excitement that goes into creating something special and showcasing for the world to see.
"Seeing the kids talk to each other and ask each other stories and understand the process of filmmaking and documentary is about building relationships and telling other peoples stories, and there is an integrity and a trust in that. So our jobs as instructors and my job coordinating this, is to really help them understand you don't really need all this fancy equipment, and we have that. But it's about understanding the ethics and the story and the meaning behind that, that will make you a good filmmaker," said Sherman.
As they up production, if want to catch the finished product it will be showing Friday, Feb. 25 at the Roxy Theatre in Missoula.
You can head Big Sky Doc Fest website to reserve tickets.
