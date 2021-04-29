MISSOULA, Mont. - Students at Valley Christian School are coming together to feed families in their community, as well as folks thousands of miles away.
In the span of two days, students are packing 10,000 meals for families in need.
1,500 of those meals will be given out here in Missoula at food banks and churches. The other 8,500 will be sent to Haiti where they'll be distributed in schools and orphanages.
Healy Glessner, the head of school, said it's important they start by giving locally.
"We want to show our students that missions don't start in other countries," Glessner said. "They start at home and then we continue on. Because if we don't support our own community, we're not going to have a community to continue. We really want to bless those around us."
Every student in the school is taking part in helping with these meals. The younger students decorate the boxes and write messages of encouragement, while the older high school kids pack the meals with rice, protein and spices. Then, they help with shipping the boxes.
The students started packing the meals on Wednesday, April 29 and will finish the 10,000 the following day.
If you know of a family who'd benefit from a meal, you can reach out to the school directly.