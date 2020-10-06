- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA — The Missoula County Public School District is currently looking for essential employees to help out in classrooms across the county.
Positions that need to be filled include: para educators, noon duty aids, custodians and substitutes, mainly in elementary schools.
MCPS Superintendent, Rob Watson said for those interested in working in a school, these jobs are the best place to start.
"They're support positions, so they're positions that help [with] supervising students, or help as a teacher’s aid in the classrooms,” Watson said.
He said they always need additional employees in the fall, but this year the extra help is a necessity.
"We started the online virtual academy, which pulled a lot of our staff into the online academy and so that meant that we didn't have a lot of people left over as far as applicants,” Watson said.
He added that with new protocols in place for in-person classes, they need all the help they can get.
"These are critical positions if we want to have success with in-person learning and following our protocols, these positions will be important to that,” Watson said.
The jobs are entry level positions and Watson said that as long as applicants have patience and good communication, working with kids can be a blast.
Watson said that those who are interested should fill out an application as soon as possible, because the process takes a couple of weeks.
