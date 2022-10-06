Summit Career Center to expand to Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the state continues to struggle with labor shortages, Summit Career Center is expanding to Missoula.

In September, the Department of Labor and Industries reported unfilled job openings rose above 40,000 per month in the second half of 2021.

Summit Career Center works to answer that need by developing skilled workers in a variety of fields, from construction to business and medicine.

The first class graduated from the Stevensville location in spring 2021. As they now work with their fourth class, staff are also getting ready to open a second location in Missoula with classes starting November 1.

The career center provides free career training for people through six month programs, partnering with local businesses to provide apprenticeships, and develop essential skills, like resume and cover letter writing and interview practice.

Participant Dawn Sherriff said starting the program was a huge step for her in developing administration skills.

“I don’t think I would have pursued it on my own," Sherriff said. "The encouragement here and the options of networking and meeting people, I don’t think I would have done it on my own, by myself. "

According to staff at the career center, the Missoula expansion is to be more accessible to people and put less of a burden on transportation costs to Stevensville.

It'll still offer the same type of development and resources through training and mentorships.

Participant Nathan Scrivner said that sense of community has made a huge impact on his experience as he works to get into security.

“It’s really incredible to see all these different people, such a diverse group of people come together, and just, you know, get to know each other, help each other, lift each other up," Scrivner said. "It’s just really inspiring to see.”

Applications for the Missoula program are due October 6.

More information on enrollment and volunteer opportunities can be found here.