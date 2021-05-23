MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to field conditions, Sunday’s game between the Missoula PaddleHeads and the Great Falls Voyagers has been postponed.
The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Monday.
According to the Missoula PaddleHeads, gates open at 5:00 pm with Game one at 6:00 pm.
Monday’s $1 ticket promotion is still going, as a “thank you” to the community the PaddleHeads wrote.
Tickets are available online here, by calling 543-3300, in person at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins), or at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field Box Office on game day.
Fans who purchased tickets for Sunday’s home game will receive a “rain check” and can exchange their tickets to any Sunday through Thursday home game during the 2021 season.