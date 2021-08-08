MISSOULA, Mont. - Sunday Streets moved to a new location this year, as the Higgins bridge is undergoing construction, it moved to a local neighborhood spot bringing together local businesses, neighbors, and community members.
By putting their heads together, Missoula in Motion and the Franklin to the Fort neighbors in action created quite the scene in a mile long loop around Missoula.
And with a neighborhood grant, this years' route was used to showcase new traffic projects.
"It was really exciting to partner with these group of neighbors, they really helped us pull off this event and had some really unique traffic calming initiatives going on in their neighborhood and wanted to highlight what was happening in this neighborhood to the rest of Missoula," said Missoula in Motion project manager, Katherine Auge.
You can catch newly painted murals and new traffic circles -- in an effort to help others get around -- but also take in the nice view around the area -- whether it's on wheels or by foot.
Folks in the area jumped off the sidewalks and enjoyed live music, fitness in the park, and of course you got to have a taste from a food truck!
Rebecca Pettit and Toffer Lehnherr, longtime neighbors of Franklin to the Fort
shred their welcoming Sunday Streets to their neighborhood.
"We're really excited to have people from the city come and see our projects and be in our neighborhood because we're really proud of it," said Pettit.
"We don't have a lot of infrastructure in our neighborhood, like sidewalks in this neighborhood so having an event like this here that allows people to move around comfortably, safely, get to see their neighbors, get to talk, it's something we're really excited we were able to help bring this here," said Lehnherr.
And the work is far from over as Franklin to the Fort members as more projects are currently underway.