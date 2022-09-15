Press release from Department of Public Works & Mobility

Sunday Streets Missoula is coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood on September 18 from noon to 3 p.m. and will have numerous activities and vendors setup along one mile of neighborhood streets.

Missoula In Motion is encouraging everyone to leave the sidewalk and take back the asphalt during Sunday Streets Missoula, which temporarily closes a 1-mile neighborhood loop to car traffic and opens it up to people for walking, biking, running, skateboarding, and enjoying awide variety of free, fun activities.

Sunday Streets celebrates how bikeable and walkable Missoula can be with activities for all ages and abilities. From disc golf and curling to food trucks, live music, kids’ crafts, and tons of activities hosted by community organizations,there is truly something for everyone! Don’t miss out on yoga, Oula, and fitness classes by The Peak as well as demonstrations by Hellgate Roller Derby and Roots Dance & Acro teams. A route map and complete list of scheduled activities is available at SundayStreetsMissoula.org, or find Sunday Streets Missoula on Facebook.

“For this year’s event, we are excited to partner with one of Missoula’s most vibrant neighborhoods and to highlight some of the new traffic calming infrastructure recently installed in the area, including two traffic-calming circles constructed as part of the City’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program,” shares Katherine Auge of Missoula In Motion.

Sunday Streets Missoula encourages all ages, all interests, and all abilities to be active, support local businesses, and rethink how our community can be more livable.

Sunday Streets Missoula Mission

Sunday Streets Missoula highlights Missoula as a bikeable and walkable community by encouraging citizens to experience city streets as traffic-free community gathering places. Promoting healthy activity, people-powered transportation, public space, and local businesses, Sunday Streets Missoula builds on a long tradition of using our streets for public activities.