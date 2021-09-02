Supply chain delays create silver linings for local businesses opening new spaces

MISSOULA, Mont. - Supply chain issues continue to impact almost everyone, from construction and rental cars, to even upcoming holiday shopping. When a new business wants open up or expand, those challenges become much more difficult.
However, two businesses in Missoula overcame and even found a silver lining to the delays.
While the supply chain issues delayed both Oddpitch Brewing and Clyde Coffee opening, the anticipation grew for the new brewery and new coffee shop location.
When it came to hiring employees amid the worker shortage, there was plenty of interest.
Oddpitch Brewing originally planned to open in spring of 2020, but they hit roadblocks getting a health permit from the city, finding available contractors and getting equipment.
Looking back at the last year and a half, owner Gabe Stinchfield said the delay actually had some benefits.
"If we opened when we were supposed to open, we would have closed our doors a month after," Stinchfield said. "We got to learn from how everyone else dealt with it, have that in our back pocket and we're ready to go."
Across town, Glenda Bradshaw, the owner of Clyde Coffee said the pandemic sparked the move and expansion. Like many other businesses, dealing with curbside pick up became tough and parking was limited.
Now, new concerns arise as cases continue to climb and it's still changing the way her and manager Lily Anderson think about the business.
"I think it just has made it a little scary again," Anderson said. "We were just so comfortable for a little bit. And now just thinking about how to move forward in a safe way is something we were hoping to not have to think about."
Despite the concerns, Anderson added now is the right time to open and it's going to work out. Everyone is trained, their roast is perfected and she's proud of what they're doing.
Oddpitch Brewing is now open with Clyde Coffee set to open September 10.