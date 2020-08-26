MISSOULA -- The River City Roots Festival is usually a two-day event that draws around 15,000 people to Downtown Missoula each year, but due to COVID-19, this year looks different.
This week the festival is going virtual. The Missoula Downtown Foundation put together a campaign called "Support Our Roots," listing things like a local farms tour, an Unseen Missoula Music Tour, and a virtual race that currently has 200 people registered.
Marketing and Events Director, Kristen Sackett, said they want the community to get involved in whatever way they feel comfortable.
"We felt it was really important to kind of inspire the community to still come out and support the roots of their community. That could mean any number of things for folks," Sackett said.
She added that with everything going on, she hopes this week will give people something to look forward too.
"So really it's just a week about encouraging folks to remember that our community is still here, it's still vibrant, downtown is still doing well but we still need your help and support," Sackett said.
Wednesday was the third day of the festival and Sackett said that it's been a success.
"So far we've gotten a lot of great responses, a lot of outreach, from people saying thank you for continuing to try to do something positive and turning lemons into lemonade. It's so far so good," Sackett said.
On Saturday, Missoulians can take part in a community art project in Caras Park for just $5, as well as many other events.