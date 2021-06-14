Surviving a rocky road: Mountain biker rescued

MISSOULA, Mont. - A mountain biker was rescued over the weekend in the Sheep Mountain area after calling for help.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Missoula County Search and Rescue was dispatched to the Sheep Mountain area, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Members of SAR reached the biker at approximately 3:30 a.m. and assisted them down to waiting vehicles.
No injuries were reported.
MCSO says the outcome was so positive because the biker recognized that they needed assistance, knew they were unprepared for an overnight stay, called for help and stayed in the location they called from until they were found.
Brianna West
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Stay up-to-date on the day's most important Missoula & Kalispell news.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.