Surviving a rocky road: Mountain biker rescued
Courtesy MCSO

MISSOULA, Mont. - A mountain biker was rescued over the weekend in the Sheep Mountain area after calling for help.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Missoula County Search and Rescue was dispatched to the Sheep Mountain area, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
 
Members of SAR reached the biker at approximately 3:30 a.m. and assisted them down to waiting vehicles. 
 
No injuries were reported.
 
MCSO says the outcome was so positive because the biker recognized that they needed assistance, knew they were unprepared for an overnight stay, called for help and stayed in the location they called from until they were found.

