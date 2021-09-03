MISSOULA, Mont. - A man has been booked on Deliberate Homicide after a woman who was found unresponsive later succumbed to her injuries Thursday night.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on Azalea Dr., west of Missoula around 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 2.
When the deputies arrived they found a woman unresponsive and emergency medical services were immediately requested.
The woman reportedly sustained serious bodily injury and was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
MCSO identified the woman as 30-year-old Danielle Johnston of Missoula.
A male suspect, identified as Staryal D. Johnston, fled the area and led Deputies on a short foot pursuit.
Johnston was quickly apprehended by deputies and he has been booked on Deliberate Homicide into the Missoula County Detention Center.
At this time the incident is being investigated by Missoula County Sheriff’s Detectives.
“On behalf of Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident,” stated Sheriff, TJ McDermott. “Please keep all those involved in your thoughts during this very difficult time.”