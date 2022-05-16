STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Dan Robert Loeffler is in custody after witnesses say he fired multiple gunshots towards other people and homes in Stevensville.

On May 15 around 7:30 P.M. in the cougar lane area, Ravalli County Sheriff's deputies found 48-year-old Loeffler standing on his deck.

According to the sheriff's office, Loeffler was refusing to cooperate with them and eventually locked himself inside his house.

Deputies negotiated with Loeffler for about 5 hours before he left his home and was tasered before taken into custody.

Loeffler was arrested for attempted deliberate homicide, 3 counts of criminal endangerment, 3 counts of assault with a weapon, and obstructing a peace officer.

The sheriff's office says no one was significantly injured and there is no longer a threat to the public but an investigation is underway.