Missoula Police Officers have arrested Christopher Newrider for the incident that led to the death of Sundance Hernandez Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators returned to the Creekside Apartments Wednesday where Newrider was found and taken into custody without incident according to a release from the Missoula Police Department.
A weapon had been found earlier in the day, in the area where Newrider was last seen near the river during an article search by a K9 Team from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office the release says.
No other suspects are being looked for and the Missoula Police Department believes there is no further threat toward the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
“I cannot express enough our appreciation for all of our law enforcement partners and private citizens who aided in the effort to bring this search to a successful conclusion”, said Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White. ”We, as a community, will continue to work together to keep our citizens safe.”
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has identified the individual killed in Tuesday afternoon's shooting as Sundance Ron Leon Hernandez, 33, of Missoula.
According to police, Hernandez died at the scene of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Creekside Apartments on E. Broadway.
Missoula City Police Detective Captain Mike Colyer asks anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting to contact Detective Devin Erickson at (406) 552-6291.