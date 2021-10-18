UPDATE: OCT. 19 AT 4:58 P.M.
Cody S. Johnson, 31, has been taken into custody and is being charged with Attempted Homicide in connection with what was initially reported as a "road rage incident."
The initial 911 call was dispatched to Missoula Police Officers on Oct. 16, around 10:15 p.m. Through an investigation MPD determined the victims in this case did nothing to instigate the matter.
This case is still an active investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fired shots after a road rage incident Saturday in Missoula.
Public information Officer Lydia Arnold with the Missoula Police Department told us the 9-1-1 caller said they noticed erratic driving behavior from the suspect after the caller was cut off.
The suspect vehicle got behind the caller's vehicle and followed them to their neighborhood in the Northside, Arnold said.
The suspect allegedly fired shots after the caller got out of their vehicle.
Arnold said no one was injured, but there was property damage.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
This incident is believed to be isolated, but detectives are still investigating.