Missoula, Mont. - Polson Police are investigating the death of a female recently found dead inside a local Polson residence.

On September 6 law enforcement officers were performing a welfare check in the 300 block of 10th Avenue West when they found Philista St. John deceased.

According to the press release sent out by the Polson Police Department, "suspicious circumstances" that surrounded the incident have led officers to suspect some foul play.

Polson Police Chief George Simpson confirmed there is at least one person of interest identified, and no further danger exists to the public.

This investigation is ongoing. There is no further information released to the public at this time.

"In this sorrowful time, we extend to the family and friends of Ms. St. John our heartfelt condolences," Chief Simpson said.

The Polson Police Department sends their thanks to the CSKT Tribal Police, Lake County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Lake County Attorney’s Office, and the Lake County Emergency Communications Center.