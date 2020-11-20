MISSOULA- Missoula Police are now investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after new information has led investigators to believe the victim was assaulted with a blunt object.
According to Missoula Police Department (MPD) Public Information Officer Sgt. Travis Welsh, the body of a man who appears to be in his mid-60's was found around 12:50 pm near a parking garage.
A person walking on the river trail found the body next to a wheelchair. After checking for a pulse, the person called 911.
The case was initially being investigated as a 'suspicious death', however as of 9:00 pm Friday, the case was upgraded to a homicide.
MPD says evidence and witness interviews gathered throughout the day lead investigators to believe the victim was assaulted with some type of blunt object resulting in his death.
A possible suspect was seen around 11:00 am Friday morning pushing the victim in his wheelchair down towards the river trail behind the old Western Montana Clinic Building on W. Front Street.
A witness also described hearing a man yell “No!” at the same time.
The suspect was last seen running back up towards W. Front Street without the victim. He is described as being male, wearing a red jacket/hoodie and dark pants.
If anyone was in this area around the time of the incident and observed or heard something similar as described above, you are asked to please contact Det. Guy Baker at (406) 552-6284.
Article updated at 11:23 am Saturday, Nov. 21 with new information from a press release from the Missoula Police Department.