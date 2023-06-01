LINCOLN, Mont. - An SUV was fully engulfed in flames following a crash near Lincoln Wednesday night.
Around 8:30 pm, a red 1995 Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 200 when it scraped the guardrail on the right side, before going off the left side of the road, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reported.
It then rolled, caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.
According to MHP, the driver has not yet been identified.
Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.
