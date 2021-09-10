MISSOULA — It’s been two years since RV’s and tents lined up along Campus Drive at the University of Montana on game days. But the tailgates are coming back this football season.
UM officials said it’s a tradition that’s been happening since the Washington Grizzly Stadium was built in 1986.
But due to COVID-19, tailgating wasn’t allowed during the two home football games last spring.
And after the Grizzlies big win against University of a Washington on Saturday, fans are ready to celebrate.
Jackie Burtsfield’s family has had a tailgate spot for at least 20 years and hope to have it for at least 20 more.
"[We’re] so excited. It kinda brings about a little bit more normalcy. We went to the spring games, but it just wasn't the same without the tailgating part. That's the whole thing I think,” Burtsfield said.
Tailgaters with RV spots can start setting up at 6 p.m. on Friday and those with tent spots on the grass can set up starting at at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Tailgating officially starts 2 hours before kick-off.
For more information about the tailgating policies click here.