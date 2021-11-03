MISSOULA, Mont. - Target Range School District Superintendent Dr. Heather Davis Schmidt sent an email to staff Wednesday regarding an incident at a community meeting Monday.
Montana Superintendent Elsie Arntzen sent the following statement regarding the incident:
I condemn any statements or actions of violence regardless of the context. Others’ individual comments made during the Parental Rights event in Missoula on November 1, 2021, at the Crosspoint Community Church were egregious. These types of comments serve no purpose in championing parent voice in our public education arena. I was unaware of the comments made after I spoke as I had moved to the hallway to take individual questions. I learned of these comments from a Tuesday, November 2, 2021, article in the Helena Independent Record. I have reached out to specific superintendents in the Missoula area to express my disdain for these comments made at an event in which I was the first speaker.
The following is Schmidt’s full statement to staff:
Several media outlets, including the Missoulian, reported on a community meeting held on Monday, November 1st. During the meeting the attorney who filed the lawsuit against Target Range School, Hellgate Elementary, and Missoula County Public Schools regarding our universal mask mandate made a threat to Superintendents, stating "shoot 'em.
In the school environment we take all threats seriously, and I take this one seriously. I am in the process of making a formal complaint with law enforcement and the Missoula County Attorney's Office.
The safety of each one of you, your families, our students and their families is our highest priority! I want to make you aware of this threat to ensure you continue to be vigilant of individuals around our school that you do not recognize or that seem suspicious. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING.
