Tax Increment Financing: What it is and how it's being used in Missoula

Missoula -- Tax Increment Financing is a controversial topic in Missoula. Local governmental officials said Monday, the public may not fully understand it.
The City Club Missoula held a virtual forum to help explain what it means and how it is used for development in Missoula.
According to City of Missoula officials, Tax Increment Financing or "TIF" is used to support economic development in areas that otherwise might not see major projects. Planners take the assessed property value of a district to fund a development with the assumption that the property value will increase overtime. Some of these developments in Missoula include the Missoula Mercantile Hotel or Brennan's Wave.
The revenue increases are then re-directed to the "TIF Fund" which pays off the development. Everything that isn't increasing is the baseline revenue. This revenue goes towards the general fund to pay for things including schools, roads, and sidewalks. The tax increase is then used to pay off the interest that comes through financing.
Missoula has used this financing in different ways since the 1970's. Missoula Mayor John Engen advocates for funding development this way.
"'TIF' really ends up being one of the most powerful and frankly, only tools, to provide incentives for business development and real estate investment," Engen said.
However, real estate developer, and realtor for ERA Lambros Real Estate, Adam Hertz, had a different opinion.
"The problem that exists with 'TIF' districts is that local government, whether it's the county, or city, or schools, can't provide the services they need to provide without increasing taxes," Hertz said. All states except Arizona use tax increment financing in some way or another.