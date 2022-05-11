FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - Following up on local school district elections, specifically, levies that were on last week’s ballot, some did not pass, including SD 40 Levy Frenchtown.

If passed, the levy would have provided funding across the board for teaching, staffing and extra-curricular activities in the Frenchtown School District.

If funding is reduced, student activities could be limited.

We’re hearing from Frenchtown teachers saying their biggest worries were that if these levies didn’t pass, opportunities could be taken away from their students both in the classroom and out on the field.

We asked teachers what concerns they see impacting schools down the line and their biggest worry is staffing.

"My biggest fear is we won't be able to find any teachers to fill positions,” said high school teacher, Jesse Long.

"I think long term the impacts will be on staffing maybe moves on and we weren't going to be able to replace it and then we might be looking at larger class sizes and cuts to programs, trying to fill in places with shorter amounts of people,” said math teacher and softball coach, Eli Field.

"I'm not sure how they're going to adapt now that we probably will have less money next year,” said Julie Lucier, 8th-grade math teacher.

6th-grade teacher and athletics coach, Brandon Robbins also shared what happens after that is what worries teachers the most.

"Not being able to offer those things just adds to the challenge or maybe the dislike of school for some of those for students. So being able to do all of those things and making sure we can check every box, with everything we want to do, I think that's how you truly make it the best and most special thing for each kid that comes into the school each day,” said Robbins.

Election results are not official until they go to canvas, trustees are expected to canvas the votes by Friday, May 27. It is still unknown how this will impact parents, students, and teachers moving forward.