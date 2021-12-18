MISSOULA, Mont. - A teen helped drag a man out of his burning car after it crashed near Bonner Friday night.
Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) says crews were dispatched around 9:41 pm Friday to a possible vehicle accident with unknown injures in Bonner.
Dispatch advised there was one car that had rolled over and was on fire.
When a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrived on the scene they determined there was a vehicle fully involved with a man out of the vehicle who needed medical attention.
MRFD extinguished the fire, with mutual aid from East Missoula Fire and paramedics from Missoula Emergency Services providing medical treatment to the man.
Highway 200 was shut down in both directions while crews worked.
According to MRFD, it was later learned that the man was initially trapped in the vehicle and that a 16-year-old Hellgate High School student and his mother were in their residence nearby when they heard the crash.
The 16-year-old went outside to investigate and saw the vehicle off the road on fire.
After running to the vehicle and seeing the man trapped in the driver’s seat, the teen pulled the man out of the window, dragged him to safety and waited with him until emergency responders arrived.
MFRD says the day of the incident was the teen’s 16th birthday, adding that his quick thinking and actions saved a life.
East Missoula Fire, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office , Missoula Emergency Services and Montana Highway Patrol assisted with the incident.