MISSOULA, Mont. - The country's largest digital medical practice, Nurx, is launching a variety of services in Montana.
Telehealth services include doctor consultations, birth control prescriptions, lab work and even COVID-19 testing. The company will also provide prescription medication delivery. Patients can access all of the services online or by phone.
Nurx's chief medical officer breaks down what patients can expect.
"The patient simply just has to go to the website, they will pick whatever service they are looking for, and once they pick their service and engage in communication with one our providers,” Pena said.
As access to many of these medical services has shifted over the years from rural clinics closing to limited appointment availability for doctor’s appointments, Nurx says now is the time to extend something like this to Montana.
"There was a boom in the telehealth space because of COVID last year, our focus is to improve access to care and obviously with the pandemic, it was difficult for people to access care in the traditional way and so through telehealth, through platforms like Nurx we are able to offer many services, " Pena said.
Anyone can qualify for these services, and while insurance is accepted it's not required. Enrollment can be done over the phone, or online here.