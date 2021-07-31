Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Big Horn, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Fergus, Gallatin, Glacier, Granite, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Madison, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Teton counties, in effect until further notice due to elevated particulate concentrations from local and regional fires. This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/1/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Frenchtown and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Broadus, Cut Bank, Hamilton, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Butte, Columbia Falls, Dillon, Great Falls, Helena, Libby, Seeley Lake, West Yellowstone are Moderate. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Montana, including the following areas, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains and Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. This includes the following Specific Areas... Missoula, Frontage Road from Bearmouth to Drummond, Philipsburg, Hot Springs, Thompson Falls, Eds Gulch in Drummond and New Chicago area just east of Drummond. * From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may result in flash flooding, including debris flows. * Backcountry roads, and current and former burn scars are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding, and may become impassable or cut off.