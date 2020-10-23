Temporary emergency shelter set up at Salvation Army to get people through cold snap

MISSOULA - A temporary emergency winter shelter is being set up at the Salvation Army for this weekend.
The Missoula City Council has approved the plan for the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter however it will not be ready for people until Nov. 1. However, with frigid temperatures in store for Oct. 24 and 25, the Salvation Army will house people from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday only.
"The capacity will be very low, but at least we'll be able to get a few more people off the streets and hopefully make sure they can make it through the weekend," said Amy Allison Thompson, Poverello Center executive director.
The new Johnson Street Emergency Shelter will be able to keep 150 people warm this winter which was greatly needed after the Poverello Center had to cut down their 175 beds to just 88 due to the pandemic and social distancing requirements.