Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for all Montana counties, in effect until 900am 5/19/2023, due to elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke. This alert will be updated again at 900am 5/19/2023. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards, and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 900am Thursday, Particulate levels in Birney, Broadus, Columbia Falls, Condon, Cut Bank, and Heart Butte are Unhealthy. As of 900am, Particulate levels in Eureka, Helena, Lewistown, Libby, Sidney, Superior, Thompson Falls, and Trout Creek are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 900am, Particulate levels in Arlee, Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Clearwater, Drummond, Great Falls, Lincoln, Lolo, Malta, Missoula, Philipsburg, Potomac, Rainy Lake, Rock Creek, Seeley Lake, Stevensville, White Sulphur Springs are Moderate. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. Additional information is available at https://water.weather. gov/ahps2/?wfo=mso The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Forecast...The river is expected to remain between 8.2 to 8.8 feet through at least the weekend. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet. - https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/?wfo=mso &&