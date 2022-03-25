MISSOULA, Mont. - The Jeanette Rankin Peace Center is a place of coming together for people hoping for peace and unity, especially since Russia's invasion on Ukraine began.
Speaking with the executive director, Jacqueline Flewellen she shares due to the high volume of calls staff have received over the past few weeks from community members asking, how can we help those over in Ukraine prompted a new call to action.
Flewellen explains in the peace center's new policy, in situations like the Russian invasion board members, and employees, such has herself will collaborate to strategize ways to get involved and bring it to the table for everyone to weigh in.
"One of the things we realized through this process is that JRPC can become that gathering place that facilitator of community,” said Flewellen.
For 35 years the center has been one of the hubs for Missoulians to engage in political activism and Flewellen's team decided the ways they will proceed will carry the same ideas done in the past, but with a few more steps as they roll out the new policy.
"We will generate a statement which will then be approved by the entire board and that will be released within 48 hours and then within the first 2 weeks of initiating this urgent action policy we will hold a community forum and that will be a place where we can invite the people who are calling, emailing, or stopping to come and share their ideas with other community members who are concerned as well,’ said Flewellen.
Right now, the center will remain in this 'urgent call to action’ until some peace is brought for community members as the conflict continues in Ukraine.
In the meantime, they hope everyone comes together solidarity as they have in the past.
"A part of JRPC’s current response to this is sort of returning to that grassroots activism where we're looking at way, we can encourage peace and sell peace here and now,’ said Flewellen.
If you wish to participate in their call to action by reaching out to the peace center directly.
