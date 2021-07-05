MISSOULA, Mont. — The storm that caught so many Missoulians by surprise on Thursday, July 1, is responsible for damaging tents at a local homeless shelter.
The majority of tents at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) off of Highway 93 South were destroyed.
United Way of Missoula County handles logistics for the camp, and Executive Director, Susan Hay Patrick, said they’re in urgent need of tents to replace the ones destroyed.
However, they need to be small enough to fit on the 8 ft. by 12 ft. platforms that the tents sit on.
"When those tents blew down, they were left with nothing,” Patrick said of the site.
She said they quickly bought new tents, but they aren’t the right size.
"We bought a number of tents locally, but they are 11 ft. by 9 ft. and the platforms at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space are 8 ft. by 12 ft., so they didn't fit,” she said.
Currently, the tents are set up on the ground, which isn’t idea for changing weather conditions.
And there’s another problem, a low inventory of tents nationally has made it difficult to find the right size.
"We've scowered, locally, regionally and nationally and it's a combination of everyone getting out after being pent up inside for over a year with COVID and, it's a combination of many retailers just struggling to maintain inventory in the wake of the pandemic,” she said.
Since January, the TSOS has helped 11 residents find housing, seven have housing vouchers, eight are employed and all 15 residents have ID’s.
It’s been a life-changing shelter for many people.
"Sleeping in a tent, on a platform, in a field with no shade is for some people the best housing option they've had in years,” she said.
They’re hoping to get at least 30 2-4 person tents, so that they have extra in the event that something like this happens again.
If you have a new or gently used tent that you're willing to give up, email TSOS@missoulaunitedway.org.
To keep the privacy of the residents living at the shelter, they're asking you not to drop them off on site.
Patrick said the City-County Incident Command team is currently working to find land for Legally sanction safe outdoor camping that would replace the temporary shelter.