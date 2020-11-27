A Thanksgiving fire leaves one Florence family out in the cold this holiday weekend.
The Florence Rural Dire District said they received a call about a garage fire on Creek Hollow way, East of Florence, just before 5 Thursday night.
When crews arrived on scene the attached three stall garage was fully engulfed in flames, and quickly spreading to the house.
FRFD's Public Information Officer, John Ames, said crews were working to contain the fire but had to pull out of the house when a part of the roof collapsed.
Luckily no one was injured. Officials are still investigating what started this fire.