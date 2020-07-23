MISSOULA -- With federal monuments seen as a target in recent protests around the country, some local veterans are raising concerns after the Doughboy statue was vandalized in Missoula.
The WWI statue was tagged with spray paint and covered in a desecrated American Flag. However, Missoula County Commissioners want to make some things clear.
On June 26th President Trump signed an Executive Order protecting federal monuments, memorials, and statues from being vandalized.
That's why one local veteran wrote a letter to the County asking that a sign be placed in front of the Doughboy statue, reminding people of the order.
However, County Commissioner, Josh Slotnick, said that order doesn't apply in this situation.
"Our statue is not on federal property, so it doesn't apply, and it's quite far fetched to imagine someone was crossing state lines or using the mail system to damage it," Slotnick said.
He added that he didn't think the spray paint had an intentional message behind it.
"I feel like the vandalism to the base of the Doughboy statue was not an act of protest. I think it was somebody trying out their spray-paint."
Even though statues like these don't fall under federal law, Slotnick said they are still protected by the state.
"In fact, if someone does under $1500 worth of damage, they pay a $500 fine and they go to jail for 6 months. If they do more than $1500 worth of damage, they pay up to a $50,000 dollar fine and up to 10 years in jail."
He said he doesn't want veterans to think the County wasn't upset by the recent vandalism, however, he feels they still demonstrate care for the Doughboy statue.
"I feel like we've honored those sentiments by pouring real public money into restoring that Doughboy statue, and making it a focal point in the corner, literally a cornerstone, of the courthouse grounds," Slotnick said.
The County worked to remove the spray paint one day after the incident, but that shadow of it remains.