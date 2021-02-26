MISSOULA -- The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is wrapping up.
Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust released Friday as the festival's closing film.
The film dives into the history of Owens Valley in California. It follows the perspective of three groups of people who are connected to the valley and the water that runs through it.
You'll hear from ancestors of the Native Americans who first inhabited the land, but were pushed out.
It also weaves in stories from Japanese Americans who were incarcerated in the valley at the Manzanar Concentration camp during WWII.
The third perspective comes from evironmentalist's who work along side them to try and save the valley that is drying up, while its water is being sent to Los Angeles.
Producer Jin Yoo-Kim said Missoulians might find the story similar to Montana's history of indigenous removal and resource extraction.
"Our target audience is still very southern Californian, but as we keep talking about the film, we realize even in Montana something very similar is happening. It's kind of a global phenomena, when you look at the world and all the big cities, like 'where are they getting their water from? Who had to die for it?'" Yoo-Kim said.
The film will be playing through Feb. 28. To watch, head to the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival's website.