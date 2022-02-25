MISSOULA, Mont. - As the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival starts to wrap up, ten projects are just beginning. Filmmakers will pitch their works in progress to top commissioning editors and funders for documentary films at the Big Sky Pitch on Friday.
Picture an episode of Shark Tank, where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas and products to investors. Big Sky Pitch is the documentary version of that.
Out of 130 submissions, ten finalists will each get ten minutes to pitch their project and show a sample to earn funding.
These projects tackle a wide range of topics, like assisted suicide, the national debt crisis, art and immigration.
A panel of funders and commissioning editors will give the filmmakers feedback.
Rachel Gregg, Big Sky Documentary Film Institute executive director, explained how this is an event everyone can take something away from.
“Think of it as a professional development conference for filmmakers," Gregg said. "They come and get really inspired seeing all of these other films and connecting with the industry that can provide pathways to finish their projects and get paid to do so.”
It's not a competition, so there's no set amount of how much funding may be awarded.
Beyond money, the pitches are also an opportunity to network and build connections.
The pitch runs Friday on the fourth floor of the Missoula Public Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It's free and open to the public, but registration is still required to make contact tracing easier, if needed.
To register for the event, click here.
