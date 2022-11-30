MISSOULA, Mont. - The U.S. Forest Service History Museum is nearing completion of its new conservation legacy center. Serving as the "anchor" for the museum's entire facility, which will be aimed to showcase and educate people about the country's natural heritage.
A vision of the museum since 2008, as it started to come to fruition the project was hit by financial challenges like a biggerthanexpected price tag which changed the timeline for construction.
Development manager Tom Peterson shared,"2 years ago, we had out campaign wrapped but then the pandemic hit and then inflation enthen that labor sort of shortage hit and construction prices went from about 250 dollars of square foot here in Missoula to about 400 and so our budget blew up.”
Peterson said luckily since then they've buckled down and raised more than 5 million dollars to offset the increased costs the project is now right on track.
Once the final plan is drawn up this mass timber museum will move forward with constructionwhich Peterson says will be the first of its kind in the pacific northwest.
If all goes according to plan construction will begin by this time next year with an opening date by 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.