The St. Patrick's Day celebrations continued in the Garden City Wednesday, all around town folks celebrated the luck of the Irish.
The party started at noon as folks lined the block around Draught Works brewery hoping to be one of the first 100 inside to get a free t shirt. But this celebration was about more than free swag and beer. It was also the stage for the return of the Missoula Irish Dancers.
"We are so excited, normally we perform so many times a year and it has been basically a year since these kids have gotten on stage." Missoula Irish Dancers owner and instructor Sarah Donnelly-Litz said.
And these dancers stole the show, as crowds clapped and cheered after every dance.
"The kids love getting out there and showing off to their parents and whoever will watch," Donnelly-litz said, "it makes them feel so good about themselves."
Draught works wasn't the only party in town, over at VRTX Fitness, people sipped green beers and joined in on a corn hole tournament.
"We started talking about this in January," VRTX Managing Director Skyler Anderson said, " we decided when covid ends or when those mandates are lifted, we have this beautiful outdoor patio we want to be able to use it and bring the community together that is what VRTX is about."
Plus, it was an opportunity to debut the new beer and wine license at Apex Bistro inside the gym.
"Why not mix community activity beer wine socialization and bring everyone together for a corn hole tournament," Anderson said.
After the winner of the bracket was announced folks in Missoula stopped by one last St. Patricks day celebration, the University of Montana campus to see Main Hall lit up in green lights.