MISSOULA, Mont. – Over the last five years in the city of Missoula, on the backs of students cheering their hearts out, an event is circled on the calendar. The Golden Goat game has brought together two schools, Sentinel and Hellgate, who have battled it out in a spirit war, once a year, with the winner taking home Gertie the Golden Goat.

But of course, there are three Class AA high schools in the Garden City, which means this year, the Big Sky Eagles get their shot to win Gertie, and supplant Hellgate’s dominance in this spirit competition.

It’s truly a night to remember for the students of these high schools, with each year bringing more passion and energy.

"I remember when we won, and everyone is screaming, and the goat is up in the air." says Hellgate Senior Adair Arnold.

"It sounds a little ridiculous, but it's emotional, it's such a big moment for everyone." Remembers Camille Sherrille, also a senior at Hellgate.

But now, this battle for Gertie will change, as the third Missoula high school, Missoula Big Sky, will join in on the fun.

"I think winning against Big Sky is important, because we have already won against Sentinel.” says Carmen Anderson, a junior at Hellgate. “So winning against Big Sky can even more show that. It adds to our record."

The Big Sky Eagles have sat out the Golden Goat, but now, this competition will rotate between all three Class AA high schools. This year, it will be Sentinel’s turn to take a break, as the Knights of Hellgate and the Eagles of Big Sky take center stage.

"For us, it's like we can't show who we are, we can't show that we are better than them." Says Avery Johnson, a junior at Big Sky.

"We are going into with everyone is expecting us to not do as well as we are going to do." Carlyn Donovan says, as the Big Sky junior gives a sly smile.

"We have been preparing for this, and everything has been leading up for this.” says Ruby Airhart, a Big Sky senior. “And I know that the senior class this year is prepared for it, because we have heard about it, and now we are ready to go and show our spirit."

For the Eagles, watching their two rivals get the chance to compete for Gertie was tough to watch. And now, they finally get their shot.

"I know our school will be behind us, with school spirit.” says Snpaqsin Morigeau, a Big Sky senior. “We have staff, parents, the whole shebang. We are coming. This is our first year, but we are walking in like we own the place."

Now a reminder on how this works. This is a spirit war, centered around basketball games. So theoretically, you could lose both the boys and girls game, and still win Gertie. A panel of judges will be scoring everything, from volume, t-shirts, dance and cheer team performances, sportsmanship, and creativity. And there will be no love lost.

"We are really excited to see it. We hope they bring their A game because we are too. They've never done it before, they don't know what is coming for them." says Jewels Lane, a senior at Hellgate.

"We are ready to go at them. It goes both ways.” Morigeau says. “They are coming for us, and we are going for them, and we are going to be the GOATs this year."

Enough talk, let’s get this thing going. It’s red and blue, united in one color, united in gold.

Now throughout the next week, we will bring you exclusive, behind the scenes content of these two student bodies getting ready to rumble. Tuesday, we take a long look at the Hellgate Knights, the defending champions of this event. Wednesday will be the Big Sky Eagles time to shine. Thursday, we have a fabulous hype video ready to roll. Then of course on Friday, it’s show time! Both the boys and girl’s games can be found only on SWX Montana statewide.