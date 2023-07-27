MISSOULA, Mont- After traveling over 900 miles, many small and medium sized dogs are being welcomed into the Western Montana Humane Society for adoption. This transfer of 11 California dogs, is the second one this year. The majority of the transfers the humane society receives are in-state and mainly bigger dogs -- so small and medium size pups are a rare commodity in Missoula.

Many people in Missoula live in apartments and they're looking for a smaller dog. This is an opportunity for the Humane Society to help a shelter in Los Angeles County and also serve the needs of Montana locals.

The cost to adopt each of these furry friends is around $100 and each of the dogs have been vaccinated and have received a health check. But you'll have to hurry if you want to adopt one of these friendly canines. The Humane Society expects the dogs to be ready for adoption by Friday and they should all adopted by the end of this weekend.