MISSOULA, Mont. - As National Teen Driving Safety Week wraps up, a drivers education instructor shared how parents can help keep their children safe, while also reducing the stress of the learning process.

While the state does require a drivers education course, parents still play an important role in the process.

According to Montana state law, 50 hours of supervised driving are required.

Drivers ed teachers at MCPS explained those hours are super important because the six driving session with a teacher aren't enough ahead of the test.

Research and guidance from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia encouraged teen drivers to get practice in different environment and situations, like parking lots, residential roads, commercial roads, country roads and highways.

Getting exposure to these different settings help drivers learn how to react to hazards, like wildlife, and manage speed on different types of road and conditions, the guidance said.

On top of being effective, MCPS drivers ed teacher, and dad, Casey McHugh shared some advice on how to make the process as smooth as possible.

“I was taking my daughter driving and it was the nighttime driving we were doing," McHugh said. "And we missed a stop sign and it was a pretty busy street… I’d like to say I stayed pretty calm. You just need to make those kinds of things learning moments. If you get excited, that’s going to transfer over to the kids, so making sure that you stay as calm as possible, so they don’t make another mistake.”

McHugh advised rather than a long drive to Spokane, practice skills on the test, like parallel parking, navigating one ways or roundabouts and switching lanes.

Lastly, he said even before your child gets behind the wheel, you can help by talking them through your own driving to show them what you're watching out for and anticipating.