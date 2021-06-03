MISSOULA, Mont. - After a busy year during the pandemic the Missoula Food Bank is now celebrating four years in their current building.
Inside the food bank folks are busy packing food for schools and families, but they didn’t always have all this space. In 2017 they built their new building on Wyoming Street specifically designed to house the growing needs of Missoula.
"We are busier here especially in the pandemic and I cant imagine what we have done over the past year with out this space," Food Bank Executive Director Aaron Brock said.
In 2017 the Food Bank fed 6,500 households but last year they saw a 40% increase in demand and gave out food to over 11,000 families. But giving out food isnt the only thing they is able to do in their new space.
"There were some other things that we added so some cooking classes and a learning kitchen some awesome kids space and more recently we have a space that has been remodeled into a medical clinic that partnership health center will be occupying in July," Brock said.
On top of opening a clinic the food back has other changes coming this summer.
"We are trying to move into a new post pandemic model and have people come in and get their own food off the shelf again," Brock said, "We haven't been doing that for over a year now.'
Plus the Empower Place will reopen for kids on June 14th.