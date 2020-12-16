Christmas is less than ten days away but the Missoula Paddleheads are celebrating the season of giving early this year, with their first ever "donation drive-thru" benefiting Missoula Youth Homes.
The slogan for the day was "you donate what these kids need and the Paddleheads will donate what the kids want."
Folks from around Missoula stopped by Ogren Park and Allegiance Field to drive through and donate essentials, like personal hygiene items for boys and girls, bed sheets, socks, and other household items.
The paddle heads started of the donation drive with $1,000 in gift cards (so the kids can get some fun presents too) But then they doubled that to $2,000 after seeing the support of the community. And their generosity didn't stop there
"So we are also adding gift cards for all the staff as well," Paddlehead Marketing Director Taylor Rush said. "Which will bring our donation total to about $3,000 and we hope the rest of the community will continue to build off our excitement."
The drive-thru donation ran from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday. After all was said and done Rush says they received "Easily over 250 items" plus even more online donations.
All donations were dropped off at the Missoula Youth Homes Wednesday night.