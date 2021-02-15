Folks might be thinking more about snowballs than baseballs right now but the Missoula Paddleheads are already looking forward to the summer and Monday they announced sales for their firework extravaganza games that will be taking place in July and September.
The Paddleheads are pretty excited to get back to the ballpark. Last summer Minor League Baseball canceled their season but this year they have the green light.
"Last summer was great putting on the events trivia centerfield cinema things like that but baseball is who we are at the core so it'll be great to be the paddle heads on the field for the first time," Paddleheads Director of WOW Sam Boyd said.
This years season will will begin earlier than normal in May and they can finally play their first games ever with their new name the "Paddleheads" But they are announcing their summer events now so you can get your tickets before they sell out.
"We are doing this flash sale this is new and we will be doing through out the release of our promotional calendar which is really excited 72 hours where you can get access to these dates only," Boyd said.
72 hours, or three days to claim your tickets for the firework show and baseball game.
"Its just something that is traditional about baseball," Boyd said, "You got fireworks you got baseball add in a hotdog and an adult beverage and you got something that is a deep root of what baseball is all about."
While we hope to catch you at a baseball game this summer if you cant make it down to to Allegiance Field you can always watch the Paddlehead games on SWX.