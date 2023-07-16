MISSOULA, Mont. - The Raminator monster truck made a pit stop in Missoula to perform a car crushing event.
"We're just crushing cars, we're not going to get too carried away. But you know what, kids always love seeing the cars get crushed. Kids and adults alike like seeing the cars get crushed. So that's why we're here, to give a little demo and we're just out here having fun," said Driver Kurt Kraehemer.
The Raminator is stands at ten feet tall and weighs in at 11,000 pounds, giving it the ability to crush multiple cars at a time. For Kraehemer, driving monster trucks has always been his dream, and his country wide tour allows him to share his passion with others.
"Being an inspiration to any other kid that starts seeing this and maybe I want to do that when I'm older. So if I could impart a little bit of that wisdom and a little bit of that drive that that no matter how young you are, you can end up driving one of these things. That's what I really enjoy," said Kraehemer.
You can learn more about the Raminator truck and its tour here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.