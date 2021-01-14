MISSOULA -- You've probably only heard the word 'event' in the same sentence as the word 'cancelled.'
However, there's an event happening this month that isn't cancelled.
The Ranch Club's annual winter event will still take place this year, but Head Golf Professional, Andrew Flikkema, said it will look different.
"We spread it out to four days. Looking back on it, it's going to be a lot more work for us, but we understand [that] people want to get out of the house," Flikkema said.
In the past, the event has only been a day long.
"We've had ranges of 700 to 1200 [people.] We don't really know how many, but we count wrist bands that we hand out so, it's been big," Flikkema said.
But in a pandemic, big events won't fly.
This year, if you want to play broom ball, mini golf, or one of the other activities they'll have, you'll need to plan ahead.
"We have to have RSVP's," Flikema said. "We have to have people signed up to allow us to know who's coming. Also for the health department to understand [that] we're not having 500 people out here in groups, playing games and doing all this stuff."
It's $10 for a ticket, but that money goes towards a good cause.
"We thought if we're going to charge, we'll at least give some of the money back to non-profits. We've done different non-profits in the last couple of years. This year's Imagine Missoula," he said.
The event takes place Jan. 16, 17, 23, and 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To learn more about the event and to RSVP, visit The Ranch Club's Website.