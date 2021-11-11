MISSOULA, Mont. - The Roxy Theater is looking for several letters that go to their marquee that have gone missing over the past few weeks.
“Perhaps you know where they are? Or know someone who knows where they are? We'd love to get them back - it's getting difficult to get certain titles up there and stealing from your nonprofit community cinema is extremely bad karma,” The Roxy Theater wrote to their Facebook.
They went on to say letters can be returned no questions asked through the mail slot or left at the concessions stand.