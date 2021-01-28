MISSOULA - The University of Montana welcomes the public to go ice skating on the Oval during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ice rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day with designated timeframes for students only and for the public.
“We’re so pleased to share this unique and special experience with our greater Missoula community,” Adrianne Smith, University Center director, said in a release from UM. “With the understanding that everyone honors safety protocols and respects each other, ice skating on the Oval will offer lasting, positive memories for a new generation – and in a very difficult year.”
According to UM, they are allowing a maximum of 25 people on the ice rink at a time on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone must wear a mask on the rink.
Upon arrival, skaters are required to check in before stepping on the rink, per Missoula City-County Health Department's order. A self-checkin sheet is located at the gate.
People may scan the QR code located outside the rink with their phones and electronically agree to the rules and and dangers of skating.
UM encourages skaters to wear helmets for safety and practicing social distancing when possible.
UM will allow off-campus group reservations starting Monday, Feb. 8.
The ice rink will be open as long as cold temperatures allow and may close off and on throughout due to warmer than usual temperatures, according to UM.