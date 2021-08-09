MISSOULA, Mont. - It’s been two years since Missoula has had a ‘normal’ Western Montana Fair.
Last year, the pandemic forced fair officials to keep it small. So this week, the Fairground’s Director, Emily Brock, said they’re not holding back.
"This is beyond a normal fair, this is an exceptional fair,” Brock said.
Free admission is one of the many things community members can get excited about.
"You can come for lunch, then go home and come back for dinner. You can go for lunch, and then come for a carnival or come to a show at night. The nice thing about the renovated grounds is that it's comfortable, it's easy to stay for the whole day, and it's easy to come and go."
On Monday, food trucks parked beside new pathways as carnival rides made their way to the open green grass. The rodeo and livestock barns were also getting set up and vendors started moving into the newly renovated concessions building.
The fair’s Events and Operation Manager, Billie Ayers, said the updates will help Missoulians navigate the fair better.
"It just creates so much better connectivity between the different aspects of the fair. So for one thing, we have hard surfaces that we can now walk on, so those that are mobility challenged, they will have greater access,” Ayers said.
To add to the fun, dance events will be happening on the new historical plaza every day of the fair, to push the fair’s Hoedown in Midtown theme.
It might take a while for people to get used to all the changes, but fair officials can’t wait for you to start making new memories.
"The fairgrounds have been here for 100 years and we want them to be here for another hundred years, so what we're doing here is stewardship and taking care of what's been passed down to us and passing it down to the next generation,” Brock said.
You can park for free along Russell Street, but South Avenue with be blocked off due to construction.
You can pre-order rodeo tickets right now online for 20% off.
You can also get carnival tickets at any Noon's location around Missoula for a discounted price.
Click here for the full fair schedule.