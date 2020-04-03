Thousands drawn to 'Howl for Missoula'

MISSOULA - It's a movement that has people literally "howling for healthcare workers." And it's making its way across the Treasure State.
"Howl for Missoula" has people collectively making noise.
Here's how it works:
Every night at 8 PM, people in Missoula and other Montana towns are encouraged to open their windows or briefly step outside their homes and give a howl, or a cheer, for healthcare workers, grocery store employees, truck drivers and others on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus.
It all started with a simple Facebook group by Amy Crider.
Crider says that she was motivated to create "Howl for Missoula" by a friend, because her husband is an essential worker who is delivering food and other necessities and she, herself, has a compromised immune system.
But the movement, she adds, is about more than just their struggles.
"It's just a really hard time right now for our community. So when we an step outside our houses at 8 o'clock and howl, it's relieving. It's fun," says Amy Crider, the creator of the 'Howl for Missoula' Facebook page. "It's a way for neighbors to come together to be able to practice social distancing and just have fun."
The first "howl" erupted on Wednesday evening, where Crider says that about a thousand people participated.
By Thursday night, more than 6,000 Missoulians let their howls be heard.
Crider hopes the movement will keep on growing with each passing day of the "stay at home" order.