The following is a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:

MISSOULA, Mont. - Three hikers who activated an S.O.S from a SPOT device, a device that can send GPS coordinates to emergency rescue personnel, have been located.

On Wednesday afternoon, at 1:48 p.m., an S.O.S was received from a personal location beacon. From information provided it was determined that three hikers that had been backpacking in the Gold Creek area needed assistance, including emergency medical assistance. Missoula County Search and Rescue were called out to assist Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies. A request was made for Life Flight to assist in locating the individuals.

Life Flight located the hikers at approximately 3:30 p.m. and rescuers were able to safely reach the hikers. With assistance from Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service law enforcement personnel the three hikers were brought safely down the mountain. One individual was treated for heat related injuries.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies that joined in the search to bring these individuals to safety. We also recognize the contributions that our volunteer Search and Rescue team members make to ensure they are ready to respond and coordinate these life-saving efforts.