The following is a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Three hikers who activated an S.O.S from a SPOT device, a device that can send GPS coordinates to emergency rescue personnel, have been located.
On Wednesday afternoon, at 1:48 p.m., an S.O.S was received from a personal location beacon. From information provided it was determined that three hikers that had been backpacking in the Gold Creek area needed assistance, including emergency medical assistance. Missoula County Search and Rescue were called out to assist Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies. A request was made for Life Flight to assist in locating the individuals.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies that joined in the search to bring these individuals to safety. We also recognize the contributions that our volunteer Search and Rescue team members make to ensure they are ready to respond and coordinate these life-saving efforts.
