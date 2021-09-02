UPDATE AT 4:25 PM:
The Missoula Police Department (MPD) announced that three juveniles have been detained for questioning in reference to the safety threat made towards Hellgate High School.
According to MPD, School Resource Officer Burton was on scene when the school administration office was advised of a student reporting being told to leave the school.
The student reported they had been told there was a student with a firearm and some sort of event was going to take place at 1:30 pm.
The school resource officer relayed the threat to additional officers and initiated the Missoula Police Department’s response to the school.
At the same time, officer Burton was working in coordination with the school’s principal who initiated lockdown procedures.
MPD says agencies including the FBI, US Marshals, Probation and Patrol, Missoula County Sheriffs and Montana Highway Patrol responded to assist.
Assisting agencies helped establish a perimeter around the school and in the neighborhood.
Officers were placed on each floor of the school in a systematic approach to maintain the safety of the students during the lockdown.
Officers and school staff were able to identify three juveniles associated with the threat made, and the students were removed from the classroom.
At this time, the three juveniles are currently being detained and the parents of those detained are being contacted for continued investigation.
The lockdown was lifted around 2:38 pm and the Missoula Police Department does not believe there is a threat to the public or the school, but officers are on scene for a continued investigation.
“Any threat to a school has an impact on the students who were present and their families. Missoula Police Department appreciates all responding agencies that helped during this critical incident,” MPD said.
UPDATE: SEPT. 2 AT 3:33 P.M.
The MPD says traffic has resumed normal operations on Higgins Avenue between South 5th Street and Connell Avenue.
UPDATE: SEPT. 2 AT 3:09 P.M.
As of 2:49 p.m. the lockdown has been lifted.
MPD says officers are remaining on scene to continue the investigation.
Three juveniles are being detained for questioning. At this time there is no known safety threat.
UPDATE: SEPT. 2 AT 2:22 P.M.
An alert from the Missoula Police Department says all lanes on Higgins Avenue are closing between Fifth and Connell Avenue for the next hour.
The University of Montana sent out an alert saying there is no known threat to the UM campus at this time. Fraternities and sororities on Gerald and the public should keep away from Hellgate High School until the situation has ended.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Hellgate High School is on lockdown after the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting suspicious activity Thursday.
Lydia Arnold, public information officer with MPD, tells us the school is taking preventative measures.
Sources inside the school tell us the principal said there was an unsubstantiated report of a firearm, but the school will remain in lockdown as a precaution.
Students and staff are sheltering in place.
This is a developing story.