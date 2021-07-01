Missoula PaddleHeads

MISSOULA, Mont. - Thursday’s game between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Boise has been postponed due to field conditions from extended exposure to extreme weather conditions.

The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Friday, July 2 with a postgame Independence Day fireworks display.

Gates at 4:00 pm with Game 1 at 5:00 pm.

